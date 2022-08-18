Missing Eugene man pulled from waters near Harrisburg

A Eugene man’s body has been pulled from the Willamette River.

Authorities say they responded to a woman’s report of seeing the body on a small island a mile north of McCartney Park, near Harrisburg.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies retrieved the remains late Wednesday morning. They have been identified to be those of 36-year-old Justin Grossman.

This spring, rescue personnel with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene-Springfield Fire were informed of a capsized canoe found in the Willamette on May 7th.

Searchers could not find Grossman, who had reportedly been camping on an island and was commuting to -and from it- via canoe.

