Multnomah County reports first suspected death from cold during winter storm

Multnomah County is investigating the death of a person who appears to have succumbed to the cold during Wednesday’s winter storm.

Confirmation of the cause of death will not be complete for several weeks to months, according to a statement from the county. The person died in Portland. No other details have been released.

The death is considered a suspected case of hypothermia until further tests and investigation determine whether it is officially cold-weather-related.

For anyone who does not have a safe, warm place to stay, the City of Portland and Multnomah County are keeping three warming shelters open during the day Thursday. Those are in North Portland at Arbor Lodge and the Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, and in East Portland at the East Portland Community Center. People can take TriMet for free to any warming shelters, though public transit has faced delays and route changes due to heavy snow.

Additional shelters will be open overnight, including at Friendly House Community Center in Northwest.

For information on available warming spaces and free transportation call 211 or go to multco.us/cold.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.