Some evacuation levels lowered for Darlene 3 Fire in La Pine

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 28, 2024 at 3:54 PM PDT
firefighter spraying water on smoldering debris
Central Oregon Fire Info
The Darlene 3 Fire started Tuesday on the eastern edge of La Pine.

Some residents near the Darlene 3 Fire in La Pine are being allowed to return home.

evacuation map
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
As of Friday afternoon, some areas east of La Pine remained under a Level 3 evacuation.

On Friday afternoon, the Deschutes County Sheriff's office changed the Newberry Estates Subdivision from a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation to a Level 2 - BE SET evacuation.

A rural area east of La Pine remains on a Level 3 evacuation. Other areas of La Pine remained under a Level 2 evacuation. Meanwhile, a small section of La Pine east of Highway 97 that had been under a Level 1 — BE READY — evacuation had all evacuation levels removed.

The Sheriff’s office said the decision was made in consultation with fire managers.

They urged residents to monitor conditions and be prepared to leave again at a moment’s notice.

The Darlene 3 Fire started Tuesday. As of mid-day Friday, the blaze was 3,889 and 42% contained.

Major highways through the La Pine area, including U.S. 97, are open. Local roads in the Level 3 evacuation zone remain closed.
Disasters & Accidents Darlene 3 Fire2024 Wildfire Season
