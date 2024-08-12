© 2024 KLCC

Humidity, cool temperatures improving conditions for crews fighting Dixon wildfire

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:16 PM PDT
A smoke plume from the Dixon fire burning near Tiller, Oregon on August 12, 2024.
Inciweb
A smoke plume from the Dixon fire burning near Tiller, Oregon on August 12, 2024.

Fire officials say the forecast is improving for the fast-moving Dixon wildfire burning near the community of Tiller in Douglas County.

On Monday the Dixon Fire was 0% contained. Dixon wildfire public information officer Kent Romney said crews are hoping this week’s cooler weather will change that.

“When the fire behavior diminishes the firefighters are able to do really good work on the fire, increase containment lines and continue with mop up activities where the fire has already burned through,” he said. “This cooler, higher humidity weather is definitely helping firefighters.”

The fire has burned more than 1,800 acres so far and is threatening approximately 40 structures.

Romney said crews are working to protect homes and re-open Tiller Trail Highway, which is currently littered with fire debris.

Some areas are still under evacuation and those impacted should check in with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for updates.
