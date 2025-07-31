Missing person may be caught in rapids at Dillon Falls, sheriff’s office says

A group of four people set up a large drone at the edge of Dillon Falls on Tuesday to look for the last missing person, now presumed dead, from a group that went over the falls on Saturday, July 19.

After nearly two weeks of searching, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Carr said the body is likely caught in the rapids. Carr said divers can’t get into the rapids because of the high degree of danger.

Instead, swift water experts are searching with help from drone pilots and cadaver dogs.

The dogs continue to pick up human scent below the falls, Carr said. Two bodies were found where the rapids meet the calmer water, he added. That area has been thoroughly searched and teams are now focusing upriver.

Two people from the group have been confirmed dead, and one is still missing. Three people survived.

Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB Xavier Paz (left) and dog Ruthie take out at the Dillon Falls boat ramp, while Joe Sortor and dog Jack follow behind on the Deschutes River in Deschutes County, Ore., on July 29, 2025.

Jules Love and her daughter were visiting from Washington on Tuesday. A member of their party told Love about the incident just as they were walking along the path toward the falls.

“It’s another big awakening for the community, to really just be conscious of our environment,” Love said. She teaches in a nature school, where she takes her students out to bodies of water. Safety is a top priority for her. She said she would offer a prayer to the waters before leaving the river.

Grace Googins grew up visiting Bend often and has now lived in the recreation destination for about five years.

She said the Dillon Falls incident will change how she tells people about this section of river, and she’ll emphasize that it’s still a large body of water that can be dangerous.

In 2022, a man went over the falls in an inner tube and died.

In 2018, a father and daughter wearing life preservers went over the falls after their canoe tipped over. They were unable to swim to shore. The father, who was visiting his daughter from out of town, was pronounced dead on the river’s edge after first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB Search and rescue team members discuss their drone flight plan as the prepare to make a pass down Dillon Falls, along the Deschutes River in Deschutes County, Ore., on July 29, 2025. The SAR crew of April Davis, Kent Stevens, Randy Sargent and Mark Tuttle were under strict orders to not speak with journalists.

The section of the river is classified as Class 5 rapids. That’s the second-most dangerous category of rapids and considered extremely difficult.

Deschutes County rescue teams will continue searching for the missing person.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

