A fire that started Thursday in Central Oregon prompts evacuations

A fire in Central Oregon is threatening homes in Deschutes and Jefferson County. The Flat Fire sparked Thursday west of Culver and spread quickly, prompting evacuation notices.

Gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures are making for challenging conditions for firefighters.

On Thursday night, a Central Oregon Fire Management Services type 3 team took command of the fire.

Friday morning, the Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked for the fire which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources.

Information about evacuations can be found here.