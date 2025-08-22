© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A fire that started Thursday in Central Oregon prompts evacuations

KLCC
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:54 AM PDT
The Flat Fire sparked Thursday afternoon west of Culver, Oregon. It's prompted evacuations in Jefferson and Deschutes County.
Deputy Rathmanner
/
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Facebook
The Flat Fire sparked Thursday afternoon west of Culver, Oregon. It's prompted evacuations in Jefferson and Deschutes County.

A fire in Central Oregon is threatening homes in Deschutes and Jefferson County. The Flat Fire sparked Thursday west of Culver and spread quickly, prompting evacuation notices.

Gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures are making for challenging conditions for firefighters.

On Thursday night, a Central Oregon Fire Management Services type 3 team took command of the fire.

Friday morning, the Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked for the fire which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources.

Information about evacuations can be found here.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents 2025 Oregon wildfiresCentral OregonJefferson CountyDeschutes County