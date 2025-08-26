Growth expected on Emigrant Fire, incident management team taking over

Fire growth is expected to continue on a 6,000-acre wildfire burning in southeastern Lane County.

The Emigrant Fire is burning in steep, heavily snagged area of the Calapooya Mountains in a remote part of the Middle Fork Ranger District, roughly three miles south of Indigo Springs Campground.

The area previously burned in 2009’s Tumblebug Fire.

Willamette National Forest officials said a Complex Incident Management Team will step in to take over full suppression efforts on the Emigrant Fire as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center , such teams are used in a variety of situations, ranging from large fires and other natural disasters to high profile events and search and rescue efforts.

Ground crews, heavy equipment and aircraft are on the scene, with more resources on the way.

Wind has blown the fire’s smoke predominantly to the west.

To the northwest of the Emigrant Fire, officials with the Umpqua National Forest say they are working to contain a 35-acre fire.

The Sugar Loaf Fire, burning east of Sugarloaf Mountain on the Cottage Grove Ranger District, was one of three that Umpqua NF officials reported were caused by recent lightning strikes.

One of those burned 0.1 acre and was approaching fully extinguished Monday night, while the other is 80% contained after burning 0.2 acres.