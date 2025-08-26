Monday’s fire near Sweet Home caused by truck in dry grass

A wildfire that prompted evacuations Monday afternoon near Sweet Home was started by a pickup truck, according to officials.

A release from Sweet Home Fire District says the 25-acre Rice Road Fire first sparked in tall, dry grass under the truck before spreading to a nearby recreational vehicle and into fields of grass, brush and timber.

The fire started around 4:00 p.m. and burned 25 acres in 90 minutes. It prompted evacuations in the community of Holley along Rice and Crescent Hill roads.