Monday’s fire near Sweet Home caused by truck in dry grass

KLCC
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:50 PM PDT
Crew members work in the aftermath of the Rice Road Fire on Monday.
Sweet Home Fire District
Crew members work in the aftermath of the Rice Road Fire on Monday.

A wildfire that prompted evacuations Monday afternoon near Sweet Home was started by a pickup truck, according to officials.

A release from Sweet Home Fire District says the 25-acre Rice Road Fire first sparked in tall, dry grass under the truck before spreading to a nearby recreational vehicle and into fields of grass, brush and timber.

The fire started around 4:00 p.m. and burned 25 acres in 90 minutes. It prompted evacuations in the community of Holley along Rice and Crescent Hill roads.
