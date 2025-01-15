2025 Oregon Legislature

-
Knopp was in the state Senate when he led a legislative walkout in 2023 that ultimately prevented him from running for his seat. Now, he’s joining an effort to more formally create term limits for those in the upper echelons of government.
-
Rep. Sarah Finger McDonald, D-Corvallis, found out her colon cancer returned five days after her election
-
As the Legislature prepares to meet, the governor talked of “fragile” progress on a variety of crises during her state of the state address.
-
Oregon roads and bridges are old and damaged. Fixing them is an expensive task for lawmakers this yearCollapsing bridges and coastal landslide highlight a major task for lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session.