Oregon commits $7.5 million in emergency funding to Planned Parenthood centers

The Oregon legislature’s Emergency Board has committed $7.5 million to Planned Parenthood. The funding is in response to the Trump administration’s reconciliation bill, HR-1, which blocks patients with Medicaid from using their coverage for care at the reproductive health centers.

At a press conference in Salem on Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers joined medical and advocacy leaders to applaud the state’s move.

Amy Handler, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, said the loss of Medicaid reimbursements created an insurmountable funding gap.

“This emergency funding does not close that entire gap, but it is a critical support and critical step forward,” Handler said. “It helps ensure that every single one of our doors will stay open.”

According to Planned Parenthood, between 60% and 70% of its patients are covered by Medicaid, which is known statewide as the Oregon Health Plan.

Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Washington and Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette report that they’ve lost about 50% of their revenue due to a loss of Medicaid dollars.

Meanwhile, Oregon House Republicans criticized the emergency funding, calling it “political posturing.”

Rep. Lucetta Elmer, R-McMinnvillle, condemned the decision in a press release Tuesday, saying Oregon doesn’t face a gap in access to reproductive health care services without Planned Parenthood. She argued there are 270 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) which provide “non-abortion reproductive health care services locations across the state.”

In a recent analysis , the Oregon Health Authority determined that “state support is necessary to prevent the closure of Planned Parenthood health centers and to sustain access to reproductive health care for OHP members.”

OHA recommended $10 million in emergency funding from the state, though the final allocation was $7.5 million.

Planned Parenthood centers provide cancer screenings, birth control, STI treatment, vaccines and other health care services. While Planned Parenthood does provide abortion care, no federal dollars are used to pay for it.