Evacuations eased as Aubrey Mountain Fire shrinks; Heat Warning looms

Willamette National Forest The Aubrey Mountain Fire burning along Highway 58, two miles east of Oakridge.

Fire officials revised the estimated size of the Aubrey Mountain Fire near Oakridge from 35 acres to 25 acres Saturday morning. The fire, which started Thursday afternoon, initially prompted level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for Roberts Ranch and Dunning Road, though those orders were downgraded to level 2 (Be Set) Friday evening.

Highway 58 was temporarily closed overnight Thursday, but re-opened to one lane of traffic between mileposts 26 and 62 east of Oakridge Friday. Travelers in that area should anticipate delays. The latest road information is at Tripcheck.com.

The large smoke column that was visible in the early stages of the fire has subsided as fire activity decreased, but may still be visible from Highway 58. The air quality in the Oakridge area was in the moderate range Saturday morning.

The area will be under an Extreme Heat Warning from noon Sunday through early Tuesday morning. Forecasters with the National Weather Service predict dangerously hot temperatures as high as 97 to 105 degrees.

The Willamette National Forest said engines, hand crews, interagency hotshot crews, and helicopters are working on the fire. With increased fire personnel activity, visitors are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

