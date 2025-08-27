Flat Fire in Central Oregon burns over 23K acres, 7% contained

The Flat Fire, burning about two miles northeast of Sisters, Oregon, grew to over 23,000 acres by Wednesday morning. The fire threatens over 3,000 homes, and it has already destroyed four.

However, the perimeter of the fire is still only 7% contained, and level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation warnings are still in place in Jefferson and Deschutes counties.

Ground crews have used bulldozers to create firebreaks, which help stop the fire from spreading. Firefighters have also improved hand lines and hose installations, according to a post by the Flat Fire information team.

Flat Fire spokesperson Brett Deedon said crews are starting to mop up smaller hot spots within the fire perimeter. These hot spots often produce embers, which strong winds can carry for up to a quarter mile.

Although temperatures remain high and officials are monitoring for thunderstorms, Deedon said that officials aren’t expecting wind from a potential storm to strongly affect the fire.

Deedon said incident commanders and crews are optimistic, citing weather conditions and great work being done on the ground.

“Overall, both the command and fire crews are feeling really good about where this fire’s at the moment,” Deedon said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.