© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flat Fire

Flat Fire near Agness on July 15, 2023. The fire started near Oak Flat Campground along the Illinois River.
  1. Flat Fire grows to almost 13,000 acres, threatens rural community in SW Oregon