Flat Fire continues to threaten central Oregon communities

The Flat Fire continues to threaten communities in Deschutes and Jefferson Counties. The blaze started Thursday evening and has grown to more than 18,750 acres.

By Saturday evening, about 10,000 people were under some level of evacuation, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. The evacuation areas stretched from Lake Billy Chinook to the northeast outskirts of Sisters. As of Saturday evening, the city of Sisters was not under an evacuation order.

Hot, dry weather continues to challenge fire crews. Sunday could bring another challenge to the area: lightning.

“There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorm activity over southern Oregon that we’re going to keep an eye on," said Chris Schimmer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. "Some of those storms could drift north a little later in the day.”

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for central Oregon starting at noon Sunday and going through Monday evening.

"Hot conditions, combined with low relative humidities and an unstable air mass, have the potential to create significant, plume-dominated fire growth in the area surrounding the Flat Fire," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued early Saturday evening.

However, the news wasn't entirely grim on Saturday. A Facebook account created by fire managers suggested crews had made progress on Saturday.

"Fire crews are working around the clock in steep terrain, high temperatures, and shifting winds to protect homes and slow the spread of the Flat Fire. Thanks to their efforts, many homes in the fire path have been saved," the account said in a post on Saturday evening. "Slightly more favorable weather, paired with increased ground and air resources, has allowed crews to make good progress on the fire today."

According to the Sisters-based Nugget Newspaper, at least one home has been lost to the blaze in a rural area northeast of Sisters.

Some of the evacuation zones abut Oregon Highway 126, but the road itself remained open as of Saturday evening. ODOT warned of limited visibility in the Sisters area due to smoke from the fire. In addition to the Red Flag Warning, the area remains under an Air Quality Advisory through at least Monday evening.

