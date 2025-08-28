Weather conditions challenge crews on the Flat Fire near Sisters

Hot, dry conditions and gusty winds pose a challenge for firefighters on the Flat Fire two miles northeast of Sisters.

The fire is estimated at 23,380 acres and 7% contained as of the latest update Thursday.

Officials say crews are focused on protecting the community and holding the line through this period of hot, windy weather.

While some evacuations have reduced or canceled, many Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations remain in effect in Deschutes and Jefferson Counties.

Public lands are closed around the fire and officials ask people to stay out of the area.

