Firefighters make progress against Flat Fire, reach 52% containment

Firefighters in Central Oregon made significant progress against the state’s largest fire over the weekend, despite difficult weather conditions.

The Flat Fire burning just a few miles from Sisters is now at 52% containment with much of the east side of the fire under control, officials said Monday. Hot, dry and windy conditions over the weekend threatened to exacerbate the situation, but officials said established fire lines have stayed secure.

Firefighters are working on the southern edge of the fire, and officials say the focus now is “restoring areas impacted by fire response efforts, such as repairing dozer lines and reducing erosion risks.”

The fire began Aug. 21 and has burned more than 23,000 acres. It has destroyed five homes and threatens nearly 1,500 more.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As a result of the progress this weekend, 261 firefighters mobilized by the Oregon State Fire Marshal have left the area, but officials said they’ll return “if an imminent threat to structures exceeds capabilities of existing resources.”

Fire crews across the state may face further challenges as the week progresses. Hot weather is expected to continue in the area near the Flat Fire and in many parts of the state throughout the week.

Meanwhile, a red flag warning is in effect for parts of Central and Southern Oregon from Tuesday afternoon through the evening, according to the National Weather Service, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms and lightning that could ignite new blazes.

