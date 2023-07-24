© 2023 KLCC

Environment

Wildfire smoke prompts Central Oregon air quality advisory

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT
Wildfire smoke billows up behind a row of trees.
Willamette National Forest
The Bedrock Fire east of Eugene is impacting air quality far to the east.

Wildfires are sending plumes of smoke across Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties. That’s put much of Central and Southern Oregon under an air quality advisory that’s expected to last until at least Wednesday night.

The Bedrock Fire is burning between Bend and Eugene, and the Flat Fire is in southwest Oregon.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Laura Gleim said air quality levels will vary between unhealthy and hazardous this week, improving for short periods during the day then getting worse again overnight.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on wind and weather. People in Bend started the week with hazardous air quality. That means all outdoor activity is ill-advised.

People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

The AirNow website includes of map showing air quality levels around the state and advice from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service.

Here’s more information on how to cope with heat, fire and smoke.

