© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek now mapped at more than 3,000 acres

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published July 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM PDT
Smoke from the Bedrock Fire is heading east to central Oregon, where it's affecting air quality.
Willamette National Forest
/
Smoke from the Bedrock Fire is heading east to central Oregon, where it's affecting air quality.

A fire that was reported Saturday near Fall Creek (east of Eugene) is now estimated at 3,190 acres. The number comes after more accurate infrared mapping was conducted on the Bedrock Fire. Crews from multiple agencies are fighting the fire on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

Officials reported extreme fire behavior and windy conditions yesterday Sunday and continued hot and dry conditions Monday.

While there are no evacuation notices in effect at this time, several campgrounds on Fall Creek Road are closed due to fire activity. Visit https://tinyurl.com/386j3axt to learn more about evacuation levels and to sign up to receive emergency alerts.

The public is encouraged to avoid the Fall Creek area.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Monday for parts of Eastern Lane County due to smoke from the Bedrock Fire. Smoke from the fire is also making the air unhealthy and hazardous in central Oregon. More information on air quality can be found at airnow.gov

Copyright 2023 KLCC

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Bedrock Fire2023 wildfire seasonWillamette National Forest
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content