Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek now mapped at more than 3,000 acres

A fire that was reported Saturday near Fall Creek (east of Eugene) is now estimated at 3,190 acres. The number comes after more accurate infrared mapping was conducted on the Bedrock Fire. Crews from multiple agencies are fighting the fire on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

Officials reported extreme fire behavior and windy conditions yesterday Sunday and continued hot and dry conditions Monday.

While there are no evacuation notices in effect at this time, several campgrounds on Fall Creek Road are closed due to fire activity. Visit https://tinyurl.com/386j3axt to learn more about evacuation levels and to sign up to receive emergency alerts.

The public is encouraged to avoid the Fall Creek area.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Monday for parts of Eastern Lane County due to smoke from the Bedrock Fire. Smoke from the fire is also making the air unhealthy and hazardous in central Oregon. More information on air quality can be found at airnow.gov

