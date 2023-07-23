Crews work to suppress fire in Fall Creek area east of Eugene

A fire that was reported Saturday, July 22, in the Willamette National Forest had grown to an estimated 300 acres by Sunday afternoon.

Crews worked overnight to suppress the fire and protect nearby buildings on private land. A Type 2 team was expected Sunday evening to manage the fire. The cause is under investigation.

It’s called the Bedrock Fire as it started near the Middle Fork Ranger District’s Bedrock Campground.

It’s burning in timber with hot and dry conditions in the area.

"We’re thankful to Oregon Department of Forestry and our partners for assisting in the quick response to this fire," said Middle Fork District Ranger Molly Juillerat. "We look forward to welcoming the incoming team to manage the fire in this popular recreation area."

Resources working on the fire include 5 engines, 3 hand crews, and various heavy equipment. Additional resources including aircraft are in route.

For the safety of firefighters and the public, visitors are asked to avoid the Fall Creek area. This includes all campgrounds along Fall Creek Road, and surrounding roads. Smoke may be visible from Highway 58 and the towns of Lowell and Jasper.

The Forest Service is also reminding people to keep drones out of the surrounding area. Drones pose a direct safety threat to firefighters on the ground and inhabit aircraft use.

Fire danger level on the Willamette National Forest is "very high." Current fire restrictions can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/willamette/fire. These apply to all lands within the forest except the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.