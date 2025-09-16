Deadline extended for people affected by the Flat Fire to request replacement SNAP benefits

Residents of Deschutes and Jefferson Counties who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits because of the Flat Fire, have until September 22 to request replacement benefits.

Oregon got approval from the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service to extend the deadline beyond the 10-day time period usually allowed.

People in the two counties who experienced food losses due to the fires can submit the request by phone, mail, email, online or in person.

By phone: Call 1-800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY), relay calls welcome

In person: Visit a local office (find one online)

By Mail: (Requests must be received by the deadline)

ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309 By email: Send requests to Oregon.Benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Online: Submit requests through a ONE Online account

The information necessary to make a request is available in the form 349D.

The Flat Fire started on August 21st and burned more than 23,380 acres northeast of the town of Sisters.

