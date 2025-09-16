© 2025 KLCC

Deadline extended for people affected by the Flat Fire to request replacement SNAP benefits

KLCC
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:24 PM PDT

Residents of Deschutes and Jefferson Counties who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits because of the Flat Fire, have until September 22 to request replacement benefits.

Oregon got approval from the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service to extend the deadline beyond the 10-day time period usually allowed.

People in the two counties who experienced food losses due to the fires can submit the request by phone, mail, email, online or in person.

The information necessary to make a request is available in the form 349D.

The Flat Fire started on August 21st and burned more than 23,380 acres northeast of the town of Sisters.
