Flat Fire claims at least four homes; community meeting set for Monday evening

The Flat Fire in central Oregon continued to challenge fire crews on Sunday, as officials confirmed that the blaze had claimed multiple residences.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff, four residences were destroyed and one was damaged. In addition, six other structures—such as shops, barns, garages, or sheds—have been destroyed.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of homes and personal property and extend our sympathy to those affected,” said Deschutes County Sheriff Ty Rupert in a Facebook post. “We are also encouraged that hundreds of homes have been protected thanks to aggressive firefighting efforts and the proactive work of property owners to reduce fuels around their homes.”

As of Sunday evening, the fire was estimated at 21,971 acres with 0% containment. Evacuation areas remained in effect, stretching from Lake Billy Chinook in Jefferson County to about two miles northeast of Sisters in Deschutes County. The City of Sisters is not part of the evacuation area. A detailed map of the evacuation zones is available at this website.

According to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, approximately 11,000 people were under some level of evacuation from the Flat Fire, and about 2,500 of those are in a Level 3 (GO NOW) zone.

The evacuation zones border Oregon Highway 126. As of Sunday evening, the highway remained open. ODOT warned drivers that smoke is limiting visibility in the area.

An evacuation shelter remains open at Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave, Redmond. The American Red Cross said nine people stayed overnight in the shelter on Saturday night, with an additional 31 people in RVs parked outside.

A community meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the Sisters High School auditorium, 1700 W McKinney Butte Rd in Sisters. The meeting will be live-streamed on Facebook.

According to a Sunday evening Facebook post by fire officials, crews made progress on Sunday on the northeast and southeast portions of the fire, but the southwest sector—the part of the fire closest to Sisters—remained a challenge. Fire crews hoped to take advantage of cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity levels overnight to make progress.

Weather conditions could remain a challenge on Monday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of central Oregon through Monday evening.