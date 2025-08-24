© 2025 KLCC

New wildfires in Lane, Douglas Counties as thunderstorms roll through

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 24, 2025 at 8:14 PM PDT

Crews responded to several new wildfires in southeast Lane and eastern Douglas Counties Sunday after a series of thunderstorms rolled through.

As of Sunday evening, the largest fire is the Emigrant Fire at an estimated 300 acres, according to the Willamette National Forest. It's not currently threatening populated areas, nor have evacuations been issued.

"The Emigrant Fire is located on the Middle Fork Ranger District approximately 3 miles southwest of Indigo Springs Campground," according to a post on the Forest's Facebook account.

The campground is a remote, tent-only campground with just three sites, located about 31 miles southeast of Oakridge.

Also in Lane County, the Sugarloaf Fire was estimated at 15 acres on Sunday evening, and is burning about 15 miles southwest of Oakridge on the Cottage Grove Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest. The forest said on a Facebook post that the blaze is being attacked from the air and from the ground. It is not currently threatening any populated areas.

Umpqua National Forest also said they responded to about a half-dozen other, smaller fire starts over the weekend. Most were thought to be the result of lightning strikes, and were generally contained at less than one acre.

Southeast Lane County and Eastern Douglas County are under a Red Flag Warning on Monday afternoon and evening.

