Emigrant Fire continues to grow, but upcoming weather could help slow it

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:03 PM PDT
A view of the Emigrant Fire from Willamette National Forest's Warner Lookout Tower on September 2, 2025.
Complex Incident Management Team 13
The Emigrant Fire as seen from Willamette National Forest's Warner Lookout Tower on Sept. 2.

Incident managers on the Emigrant Fire are expecting some help from Mother Nature, as weather conditions in eastern Lane and Douglas counties change.

Recent days on the fire have not been in their favor, with hot temperatures and nighttime cloud cover contributing to the fire reaching 30,576 acres burned as of Thursday morning.

Along with fire growth has come smoke that prompted an Air Quality Advisory for McKenzie Bridge, Vida, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, and Waldo Lake through 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Smoke from the Emigrant Fire has also caused hazy skies and moderate air quality in the Eugene-Springfield area Thursday, with possible stretches in the afternoon where air would be considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"As we go into [Friday], I’d call it more seasonably warm, that will start to moderate fire behavior potential, and into the weekend as we cool and the atmosphere becomes more moist, we’ll see increased moderation," said Fire Behavior Specialist Miles Pollack in a video update.

Temperatures on the fire are expected to drop off some each day through the weekend.

“Wetting rain (is) becoming likely, especially on Monday and Tuesday. That’s great news. Still have some warmer, drier days to get through, but relief is on the horizon here," said Emigrant Fire Meteorologist Matthew Dehr

The fire remains listed at zero percent contained, though crews have nearly completed work on planned primary control lines.

Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced a closure of a portion of the forest that is near the fire, and the Willamette National Forest also expanded its closure area. Both will remain closed into late-November or until the orders are rescinded.

Updated closure map for the Willamette National Forest.
1 of 2  — Willamette Closure 9-4-25.jpg
Updated closure map for the Willamette National Forest.
Updated closure map for the Umpqua National Forest.
2 of 2  — Umpqua Closure 9-4-25.jpg
Updated closure map for the Umpqua National Forest.

Disasters & Accidents 2025 Oregon wildfiresWillamette National ForestEmigrant FireUmpqua National Forest
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
