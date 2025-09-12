© 2025 KLCC

Officials expect increased activity on two Lane County wildfires as weather warms up

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 12, 2025 at 2:47 PM PDT
A masticator prepares fire line along a road edge on the Emigrant Fire on September 11, 2025.
California Complex Incident Management Team Three
A masticator prepares fire line along a road edge on the Emigrant Fire on Sept. 11, 2025.

Cloud cover, humidity and some rain have given fire crews a chance to improve containment around two wildfires burning in eastern Lane County.

But with warmer and drier conditions in the latter half of the week, an increase in fire activity is expected. Officials on one fire are expecting increased smoke, and those on another are preparing for growth.

As of Friday afternoon, the Emigrant Fire has held steady at 32,294 acres for several days.

In a video statement, the lead fire behavior analyst said he expects more activity as recent wet weather passes, but not notable growth in the fire’s acreage.

"As the sun comes out, we are going to see some more consumption in our heavy fuels due to the drying and the sunny skies. So we do expect to see more smoke production than we had over the previous couple of days," said Ryan Swanson.

While the fire’s size has not grown, officials have increased its containment to 21%.

Elsewhere in the Willamette National Forest, the Foley Ridge Fire has not seen significant growth since Tuesday. It is estimated to have burned 249 acres east of McKenzie Bridge as of Friday.

“Due to the steep terrain, roll out and small uphill fire marches are anticipated as the fire continues to move along the slope of Foley Ridge,” officials wrote in a Friday media update.

Conditions have prompted Willamette National Forest officials to close a portion of the forest south of Oregon Highway 242 (see map below). The closure includes Rainbow Falls and Separation Lake trailheads, as well as roughly nine miles of Foley Ridge Road.

As of Friday afternoon, the highway itself remained open, though drivers are encouraged to slow down and watch for increased fire related traffic.
Foley Ridge Fire, Emigrant Fire, Willamette National Forest, 2025 Oregon wildfires
