Work on Foley Ridge Fire prompts partial closure of Old McKenzie Highway

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:59 PM PDT
Crew members working on the Foley Ridge Fire clear roadside vegetation.
Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 4
Crew members working on the Foley Ridge Fire clear roadside vegetation.

A fire burning in eastern Lane County has forced the state to close most of a scenic highway over McKenzie Pass.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday morning that Oregon Highway 242 will be closed between mileposts 55 and 76 until further notice.

The stretch runs from the highway’s intersection with Oregon Highway 126 to near the Lane/Deschutes county line.

Officials say the closure will allow crews to more safely work on a contingency fireline to contain the Foley Ridge Fire, which has burned 437 acres as of a Tuesday morning update.

"We’re felling trees near the highway and chipping, so large chunks are coming out and we’ve got firefighters. So, the temporary closure will support firefighter safety," said Foley Ridge Fire’s Alexa Valladolid.

Valladolid said the fire’s growth has mainly been to its east and west in recent days. Its activity slowed over the weekend as a storm system brought rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity into the area.

For the latest road conditions, visit Tripcheck.com.
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
