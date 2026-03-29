Tsunami 101 Roadshow returns to Oregon coast communities

Oregon coast residents and visitors can learn more about tsunami hazards this week.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management is partnering with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries and the National Weather Service to bring its Tsunami 101 Community Roadshow back to coastal communities. The roadshow includes presentations from state and local emergency officials and the National Weather Service.

OEM’s Shirley Blake said the roadshow—first held in 2012—is part of the state’s ongoing effort to make preparedness information accessible.

“It really brings together subject matter experts directly into the coastal communities to share good information that's practical, can be life-saving about earthquake and tsunami preparedness,” she said.

The free workshops will cover how tsunamis form and their potential effect on coastal communities.

“Attendees will learn how tsunamis impact the Oregon coast and how to recognize some of those natural tsunami warning signs,” said Blake. “There are evacuation zones along the coast and information will be shared about where those evacuation zones are located within that specific community.”

The sessions also include guidance on developing family communication plans and assembling emergency kits that allow households to be self‑sufficient in the event of a disaster. Blake notes that preparedness helps in many different types of emergencies and disasters.

“We encourage all Oregonians to be two‑weeks ready, meaning people should be prepared to be self‑sufficient for at least 14 days following a disaster,” she said. This includes having food, water, medications and a plan to stay connected with family members.

Events will take place in communities along Highway 101 from Manzanita to Gold Beach between March 31 and April 9. One of the two sessions in Coos Bay is focused specifically on business preparedness.

Upcoming Tsunami 101 Community Roadshow Events

Manzanita: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Pine Grove: 225 Laneda Ave.

Tillamook: Wednesday, April 1, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tillamook Library: 1716 3rd St.

Newport: Thursday, April 2, 2026 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Newport Library Community Room: 35 NW Nye St.

Lincoln City: Thursday, April 2, 2026 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Lincoln City Community Center: 2150 NE Oar Place

Gold Beach: Tuesday, April 7, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Curry County Fairgrounds: 29393 Ellensburg Ave.

Coos Bay (Business Preparedness Session): Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Southwestern Oregon Community College: 1988 Newmark Ave.

Coos Bay: Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Southwestern Oregon Community College: 1988 Newmark Ave.

Reedsport: Thursday, April 9, 2026 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Lower Umpqua Senior Center: 460 Winchester Ave.

