On strike: Eugene Starbucks employees protest unfair labor practices
Workers at a Eugene Starbucks near the University of Oregon were on strike Tuesday. The employees picketed to protest unfair labor practices.
The coffeehouse at Franklin Boulevard and Villard Street was closed for business as a dozen employees stood on the front sidewalk holding signs and chanting.
In April, workers at this store voted unanimously to become certified as a union. Barista Ian Meagher said the company is excluding unionized stores from receiving benefits.
“Including pay raises, faster sick time accrual, ability to get digital tips on credit cards, which is something that no store in the company has at present," Meagher said. "A whole huge package of benefits that’s been planned to roll out in August for every other store at the company except those who have been fighting to unionize.”
Meagher said they’re also protesting union-busting tactics, including threats and intimidation from corporate leadership. Attempts to reach the Franklin store manager were unsuccessful. Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain.