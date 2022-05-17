© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

On strike: Eugene Starbucks employees protest unfair labor practices

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM PDT
Employees of the Eugene Starbucks on Franklin Boulevard held a one-day strike Tuesday to protest unfair labor practices.

Workers at a Eugene Starbucks near the University of Oregon were on strike Tuesday. The employees picketed to protest unfair labor practices.

The coffeehouse at Franklin Boulevard and Villard Street was closed for business as a dozen employees stood on the front sidewalk holding signs and chanting.

Starbucks barista Ian Meagher has worked for the company for four years. He is also a union organizer. The sign he holds references Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz's reported worth of $4 billion.

In April, workers at this store voted unanimously to become certified as a union. Barista Ian Meagher said the company is excluding unionized stores from receiving benefits.
“Including pay raises, faster sick time accrual, ability to get digital tips on credit cards, which is something that no store in the company has at present," Meagher said. "A whole huge package of benefits that’s been planned to roll out in August for every other store at the company except those who have been fighting to unionize.”

Starbucks workers picket outside their coffeehouse at Franklin Blvd and Villard Street in Eugene. The store was closed for business Tuesday.

Meagher said they’re also protesting union-busting tactics, including threats and intimidation from corporate leadership. Attempts to reach the Franklin store manager were unsuccessful. Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain.

Tiffany Eckert
