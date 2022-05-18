© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Oregon’s unemployment rate edges down again

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT
Oregon's unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in April.

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent in April. It’s now at 3.7%, which is the lowest level in more than two years. The last time it was lower was in February, 2020, just before the pandemic caused the rate to spike.

“In April we saw Oregon’s strong labor market continue," said state employment economist Gail Krumenauer "We had another solid month of job gains. We’ve added back nine out of ten jobs that we lost in the pandemic recession, and the unemployment rate is near its record low again.”

The strongest gains last month were in healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services. Oregon’s rate is just above the national rate of 3.6%.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
