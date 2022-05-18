Oregon’s unemployment rate edges down again

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent in April. It’s now at 3.7%, which is the lowest level in more than two years. The last time it was lower was in February, 2020, just before the pandemic caused the rate to spike.

“In April we saw Oregon’s strong labor market continue," said state employment economist Gail Krumenauer "We had another solid month of job gains. We’ve added back nine out of ten jobs that we lost in the pandemic recession, and the unemployment rate is near its record low again.”

The strongest gains last month were in healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services. Oregon’s rate is just above the national rate of 3.6%.