Timberline Lodge fire causes little damage. Ski resort to reopen Saturday

A fire at the historic Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood Thursday night appears to have caused relatively minor damage.

The U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives are investigating the cause.

“Its suspected that embers from the fireplace, the main fireplace in the headhouse, ignited the roof,” said John Burton, director of marketing and public relations for Timberline Lodge. “The fire did not penetrate to the interior of the hotel.”

Speaking on OPB’s “Think Out Loud,” Burton said firefighters doused the roof and chimney of the lodge for hours with water, leaving a wet mess for clean-up crews on Friday. The fire closed the ski resort, but Burton said the plan was to reopen the ski area and day lodge on Saturday and the historic hotel on Sunday, following structural inspections.

The lodge, dedicated in 1937, is filled with art from that era. Burton said some of the artwork and furniture was removed Thursday evening.

“I don’t have an assessment on those pieces yet, but there will be some restoration required for sure,” he said.

Clackamas Fire District officials said lodge employees reported a fire in the attic around 9:30 p.m.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out by the time fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished by 2 a.m. Friday.

Crews from Clackamas, Gresham, Hoodland, Estacada and Portland all responded, with some 18 water, engine and ladder trucks.

“In the big picture, it’s kind of benign, for lack of a better description,” Burton said. “We’re pretty lucky.”

