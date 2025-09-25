© 2025 KLCC

Roseburg Forest Products lays off 100+ workers, closes one Dillard plant

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:12 PM PDT
An aerial view of Roseburg Forest Products' Dillard plant
Roseburg Forest Products
/
Used with permission
An aerial view of Roseburg Forest Products' Dillard plant

Springfield-based Roseburg Forest Products is exiting the hardwood plywood business, prompting it to close a Douglas County plant associated with the product.

A media release from the company said 107 employees were laid off at the facility in Dillard, an unincorporated community about 10 miles south of Roseburg. Work related to other product lines in Dillard will continue.

The release attributed the closure to “lower-cost imports now accounting for roughly 80% of the U.S. market” for hardwood plywood products.

It also said employees from the closed plant “are encouraged to apply for open positions at other facilities and will receive dedicated support and resources during the transition.”

Roseburg Forest Products employs roughly 2,800 people across the U.S. and Canada.
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
