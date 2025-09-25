Roseburg Forest Products lays off 100+ workers, closes one Dillard plant

Springfield-based Roseburg Forest Products is exiting the hardwood plywood business, prompting it to close a Douglas County plant associated with the product.

A media release from the company said 107 employees were laid off at the facility in Dillard, an unincorporated community about 10 miles south of Roseburg. Work related to other product lines in Dillard will continue.

The release attributed the closure to “lower-cost imports now accounting for roughly 80% of the U.S. market” for hardwood plywood products.

It also said employees from the closed plant “are encouraged to apply for open positions at other facilities and will receive dedicated support and resources during the transition.”

Roseburg Forest Products employs roughly 2,800 people across the U.S. and Canada.