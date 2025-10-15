© 2025 KLCC

Federal shutdown limits Oregon’s September jobs report, but available data shows losses

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:18 PM PDT
A help wanted sign taped to a window.
Tim Mossholder via Pexels

Oregon was unable to release its normal monthly employment estimate for September due to the federal government shutdown.

The state relies on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate statewide and local reports of joblessness. The data would normally have been released on Oct. 3, but with BLS employees on furlough, data for September was unavailable.

State economists were able to release their analysis of federal Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages data from the second quarter of 2025. That report relies on data collected from unemployment insurance records.

That report found a decline of 3,800 jobs from a year prior.

"The private sector lost 11,100 jobs over the year, which was a decline of almost 1%. The government [sector] did add jobs, 7,300, and three-fourths of those gains were in local government," said Oregon Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer.

The monthly report also highlighted the number of federal employees in Oregon in the QCEW data. About 29,000 people in Oregon have a federal job that requires unemployment insurance. Rural counties tend to have the highest share of federal jobs.

Krumenauer added that the state will continue to publish the information it does have on its normal schedule.
Economy & Business Oregon Employment Departmentjob vacanciesOregon Jobsshutdown
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
