University of Oregon’s statewide economic contribution edges out peer institutions

The University of Oregon may not be the public university with the most students in the state, but it is the institution contributing the most to Oregon’s economy. That’s according to estimates in a new economic contribution report released by the university Thursday.

In fiscal year 2024, UO generated $3.7 billion in total economic contributions for the state and supported more than 21,500 jobs. The report examined the flow of money coming from the university to the state economy. UO’s last comprehensive economic study was completed in 2011.

“Our teaching, research and public engagement fuel Oregon’s economy, strengthen its workforce and build resilience for generations to come,” said UO President Karl Scholz in a statement.

UO slightly leads Oregon State University by about $200 million in its total statewide economic contribution. OSU released the results of a similar study in June, highlighting $3.5 billion in state economic output. Portland State University’s 2023 report noted the school contributed over $1.8 billion to Oregon’s economy.

These reports come as universities and colleges face multiple financial headwinds: including paused or canceled federal research and student aid grants, increased pressure from the Trump administration to prove their value and a looming demographic cliff that many higher education experts believe will result in fewer tuition-paying students.

The bulk of UO’s output comes from spending to sustain the university’s day-to-day operations, including expenses ranging from building projects to wages and benefits for faculty and staff.

Duck athletics represents a significant portion of the university’s economic contribution. UO’s NCAA Division I sports programs created more than $649 million in financial activity in 2024. OSU’s athletics reported over $325 million in economic contributions.

UO’s work to build out its research operations is also paying off, generating over $424 million in economic output last year. A highlight from this effort is the medical sensor startup, Penderia Technologies, which originated from the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact.

“It’s an innovation that’s born out of UO Labs and now it’s creating jobs,” said UO Assistant Vice President for Economic Development Tina Guldberg. “Eventually it will advance global health care.”

Oregon State remains the state’s largest research engine, reporting nearly $798 million in statewide economic contributions over the same time period.

UO also produced over $238 million in state and local tax revenue, according to the report.

“That’s direct revenue for the state that can be used for health care, transportation and other important infrastructure in Oregon,” Guldberg said.

Although the report boasts impressive numbers for UO, it’s important to remember that its methodology resulted in an approximate measure of UO’s economic contributions to the state, said ECONorthwest senior economist Andrew Dyke.

“With respect to this type of analysis, the most important point is not to take the findings too far,” Dyke said.

The report itself is not a true economic impact study, which would also predict the state of the economy if the university did not exist at all. But that doesn’t mean universities don’t bring significant value to economies.

“Universities educate students and play a role in the workforce. They bring in dollars and human capital from outside the state,” Dyke said. “That helps innovation within Oregon and more globally.”

This economic contribution study arrives at a pivotal time for UO as it faces a $29 million budget deficit this school year. University officials blame the shortfall on decreasing out-of-state student enrollment, increasing personnel costs and federal and state funding pressures.

UO administrators plan to present the report to state lawmakers next week.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.