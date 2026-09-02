Philanthropist and Papé Group Board Member Susie Yancey Papé dies at 76

Mary Susan "Susie" Yancey Papé, a board member for Eugene-based company Papé Group, philanthropist and wife of Randy Papé, died August 21, according to a statement from her family.

She was 76. No cause of death was mentioned.

“Our mother was a source of strength, love, and perspective for our family, and she brought that same sense of responsibility and care to Papé and the communities she cared so deeply for,” said Jordan Papé, President and CEO of Papé Group, and the youngest of her three sons in a statement announcing the death.

Yancey Papé was on the Papé Group’s board beginning in 1997, serving through a time of transition after her husband and company President Randy Papé died in 2008 and the company passed to a fourth generation.

“Mom made sure to pass down her values on the importance of family and generational planning,” said Ryan Papé, President of Papé Kenworth, and Susie’s first-born son in the statement. “She was always telling us we needed to build something better for the next generations.”

According to her family, Yancey Papé was an active philanthropist both in Eugene and Crook County, where she was born and her family had lived for generations.

A release announcing her death mentioned she served on the board of what became PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation, and she was a supporter of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art and her alma mater—the University of Oregon.

