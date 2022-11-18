© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Affordability, support services top list of needed improvements in Oregon colleges

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published November 18, 2022 at 6:28 AM PST
task force for underrepresented students
Oregon Legislature
/
Oregon Public Broadcasting
The Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education met virtually Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2022, to talk over next steps in drafting a report for the state legislature. From the top left, clockwise: Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, Sen. Michael Dembrow, Sen. Lew Frederick, Sen. Rob Wagner.

A task force of Oregon lawmakers met Thursday to discuss recommendations aimed at improving the college experience for underrepresented students.

For the last year, the legislators have been working on ways to address equity gaps and challenges for low-income, racially diverse, rural and other underrepresented students.

The group is drafting a report to the legislature, as well as policy proposals that will likely become bills in the upcoming session.

Oregon State Representative Teresa Alonso Leon chairs the task force.

“It’s going to be a lot of hard work going into the 2023 session, and that means that if ever there was a time that all of us who value, support and believe in our higher ed system – that we all have to come together to ensure that we create a system that really embodies our students.”

Policy proposals include increased funding to financial aid programs and expansion of childcare services on campus.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Education