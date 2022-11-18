Affordability, support services top list of needed improvements in Oregon colleges

A task force of Oregon lawmakers met Thursday to discuss recommendations aimed at improving the college experience for underrepresented students.

For the last year, the legislators have been working on ways to address equity gaps and challenges for low-income, racially diverse, rural and other underrepresented students.

The group is drafting a report to the legislature, as well as policy proposals that will likely become bills in the upcoming session.

Oregon State Representative Teresa Alonso Leon chairs the task force.

“It’s going to be a lot of hard work going into the 2023 session, and that means that if ever there was a time that all of us who value, support and believe in our higher ed system – that we all have to come together to ensure that we create a system that really embodies our students.”

Policy proposals include increased funding to financial aid programs and expansion of childcare services on campus.

