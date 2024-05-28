UO to begin bargaining with student workers union

The University of Oregon is starting negotiations with its unionized student workers.

UO Student Workers represents between 3,500 and 4,000 employees across the school’s dining halls, dormitories and other facilities.

In last October's union election, participating students voted overwhelmingly to join. They’re seeking higher wages, more paid training and protections against workplace harassment.

“We've heard so many things from student workers of supervisors being inappropriate towards them, or people constantly being misgendered on the job,” said union organizer Carolyn Roderique. “It really impacts the quality of life, and the work that student workers can do.”

The union is now an affiliate of United Auto Workers, and has agreed an initial negotiating session with the university on May 29.

Roderique said UO Student Workers is the largest union of its kind to make it to the bargaining table. She said they're seeking a contract that can be a strong example for other public universities.

“There isn't a situation quite like ours,” said Roderique. “But going into this bargaining process, we're ready to set a precedent."

On Tuesday morning, union representatives delivered a petition to the administrators, asking that the negotiations be kept open to the public. According to Roderique, over 1,400 employees have signed on.

“We have all these workers, and there's no way a bargaining team can represent all of them,” she said. “We think it's important that this process is democratic and transparent.”

In an email, university spokesperson Angela Seydel said the first session will be open, but UO can't yet confirm past that point, as ground rules for the bargaining aren't yet finalized.

According to Seydel, negotiations will likely continue into the next school year. She said UO is committed to reaching a deal that best serves student employees and the university.

“Negotiations and decision making will be guided by key principles of appreciation, creative problem solving, and responsible financial stewardship," she said.

The first session will begin at 12:30 PM on Wednesday at the ballroom in the university's Erb Memorial Union.

