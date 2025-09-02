© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Oregon to reopen Kalapuya Ilihi Hall following repairs, settlement

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published September 2, 2025 at 6:23 AM PDT
Kalapuya Ilihi Hall, Aug. 26, 2025.
1 of 3  — IMG_1298.jpg
Kalapuya Ilihi Hall, Aug. 26, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Kalapuya Ilihi Hall, Aug. 26, 2025.
2 of 3  — IMG_1289.jpg
Kalapuya Ilihi Hall, Aug. 26, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
The community kitchen at Kalapuya Ilihi Hall, Aug. 26, 2025.
3 of 3  — IMG_1293.jpg
The community kitchen at Kalapuya Ilihi Hall, Aug. 26, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC

The University of Oregon is reopening a shuttered residence hall this fall, following structural repairs and a multi-million dollar settlement.

Kalapuya Ilihi Hall first opened in 2017, making it one of the newest dormitories on the Eugene campus. But the university closed the building in 2023, saying it had discovered cracks in the walls.

That year, the UO sued several of its partners involved in the construction, alleging Breach of Contract, Negligence, and Indemnity.

In their civil complaint, the school's lawyers said it had first noticed cracks in 2021, and later discovered additional damages that posed seismic risks.

Earlier this year, the businesses agreed to pay the school a combined $7 million to settle the suit. In response, the court dismissed the complaint on Aug. 1.

Now, University Housing Director Michael Griffel said renovations are complete, and Kalapuya is ready for students to move in later in September.

"Engineers looked at it, architects looked at it," he said, "and just designed and made sure that everything was addressed to the way it was originally intended to be."

According to Griffel, Kalapuya can house more than 600 students, although the number of people placed in each room fluctuates from year-to-year.

“It’s beautiful. It is bright," he said. "It’s the place where the Native American Indigenous Studies learning community is intended to be, and several of the other learning communities. So we are thrilled to be able to use it as designed.”

Griffel said the reopening will also make it easier for the university proceed with its plans to demolish the aging Hamilton Hall, and replace it with new green space.

According to UO spokesperson Eric Howald, the demolition of Hamilton could begin this November.
Tags
Education University of OregonKalapuya
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk