University of Oregon to reopen Kalapuya Ilihi Hall following repairs, settlement

The University of Oregon is reopening a shuttered residence hall this fall, following structural repairs and a multi-million dollar settlement.

Kalapuya Ilihi Hall first opened in 2017, making it one of the newest dormitories on the Eugene campus. But the university closed the building in 2023, saying it had discovered cracks in the walls.

That year, the UO sued several of its partners involved in the construction, alleging Breach of Contract, Negligence, and Indemnity.

In their civil complaint, the school's lawyers said it had first noticed cracks in 2021, and later discovered additional damages that posed seismic risks.

Earlier this year, the businesses agreed to pay the school a combined $7 million to settle the suit. In response, the court dismissed the complaint on Aug. 1.

Now, University Housing Director Michael Griffel said renovations are complete, and Kalapuya is ready for students to move in later in September.

"Engineers looked at it, architects looked at it," he said, "and just designed and made sure that everything was addressed to the way it was originally intended to be."

According to Griffel, Kalapuya can house more than 600 students, although the number of people placed in each room fluctuates from year-to-year.

“It’s beautiful. It is bright," he said. "It’s the place where the Native American Indigenous Studies learning community is intended to be, and several of the other learning communities. So we are thrilled to be able to use it as designed.”

Griffel said the reopening will also make it easier for the university proceed with its plans to demolish the aging Hamilton Hall, and replace it with new green space.

According to UO spokesperson Eric Howald, the demolition of Hamilton could begin this November.