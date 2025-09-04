Former UO president resigns from Northwestern University amid layoffs, federal pressure

The University of Oregon’s former president, Michael Schill, is resigning from his post as the president of Northwestern University.

Schill served as UO’s president from 2015 until 2022, before moving to Illinois for his new position.

His resignation from Northwestern comes after the Trump administration froze $790 million in research in April, amid allegations of antisemitism on campus.

Schill drew criticism from some lawmakers after he reached an agreement last year with a pro-Palestinian student encampment, promising disclosure of investments if the protestors disbanded.

The university announced in July that it would eliminate around 425 positions across its schools and units, with half of those being vacant.

In a letter Thursday, Schill said he was proud of his time at Northwestern, and the university had taken steps to "safeguard its future." But he said now is the time for new leadership.

"Difficult problems remain, particularly at the federal level," wrote Schill. "It is critical that we continue to protect the University’s research mission and excellence while preserving academic freedom, integrity, and independence."

Schill said he will stay in his role until an interim replacement is found. Afterwards, he said he will return to university in the role of an instructor and researcher.