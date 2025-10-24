Eugene 4J School Board approves new policy banning personal electronic devices

Wednesday night, the Eugene 4J School Board approved a new policy barring students’ use of personal electronic devices in K-12 schools.

The unanimous decision puts the district in alignment with Gov. Tina Kotek’s executive order mandating cell phones and other devices that connect to the internet -be off and away- from “bell to bell” in all Oregon schools. The deadline for adopting such a policy is Oct. 31.

4J spokesperson Kelly McIver said the new rule will only affect high schoolers, since K-8 students are already prohibited from using devices at school. Upperclassmen have been allowed to use their personal electronic devices between classes, during breaks and at lunch. He added the intent of the new policy is to benefit them.

“To allow students to disconnect from that sometimes anxiety producing world of social media and other kinds of demands and be able to focus more intently on academics and with their activities at school," said McIver. "And really just, being with each other as human beings.”

4J’s personal electronic devices ban will be in effect districtwide on the first day back from winter break on Jan. 6.

McIver said the details of implementing the new policy aren’t part of the governor’s order. He said implementation of the changes are general and being worked out over the fall to figure out how it will work.

Surveys of students and families are being taken into consideration including how to ask students to secure their phones and what other districts are doing to get compliance to make sure students are following the policy.