Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Last king tides of the season coming this weekend

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM PST
Waldport Alex Derr
Alex Derr
/
Oregon King Tides Project
Aftermath of a king tide in Waldport

This weekend, the Oregon Coast will see the last king tides of the season.

Meg Reed heads the Oregon King Tides Project. She told KLCC although the extra-high tides happen year round and worldwide, the focus tends to be on winter: “Especially in Oregon, that’s when we have our biggest winter storms, and they can sometimes coincide with these big high tides and have really big impacts." Reed added, "Whereas in the summertime, when they also occur, they’re usually at night so it’s not ideal for participation. And they’re usually calmer events, and that’s when people are more interested in the really extreme low tides for things like clamming.”

Reed said the King Tides Project is looking for photos documenting sea level change. She said to be sure to stand in a safe place up and away from the ocean, include a recognizable landmark, and upload the image to their website. Online, there are also links to some upcoming virtual and in-person talks about king tides.

King tides are expected Friday through Sunday. Check local tide tables for exact times. Reed said all the photos from the season will be entered into a contest, and a panel of judges will announce winners in February.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
