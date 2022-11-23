© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

King Tides are ready to roll onto the Oregon Coast

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published November 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
King Tide
OregonKingTides.net
A King Tide in Lincoln City

The Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides this week. That’s a non-scientific term for the highest high tides of the year, when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest.

Meg Reed is with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development. The group runs Oregon’s arm of the international King Tides Project, which documents the impacts over time of high-tide events. Reed encourages people to help, as long as they are above and away from the water.

She told KLCC, “If you do have a safe place to look at them, take a photograph showing the extent of high water. And really against a recognizable landmark is really helpful, so something like a sign, or a dock, or something where you can kind of tell how high the water level is.”

Reed said this is the 13th year of the Oregon King Tides Project. The dataset they’ve collected has helped them develop a planning guide, which provides potential adaptation strategies for predicted sea level rise.

This week’s King Tides are Thursday through Saturday. Reed advises to check tide tables at your location for exact times.

