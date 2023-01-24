© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:06 PM PST
Cat_Fireplace01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Sorry, Mittens, but your owners would best snuff the fire and turn up the thermostat until Thursday afternoon.

Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.)

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.

LRAPA says this is causing stagnation in Lane County, so any smoke added to the air will linger until a new air mass rolls in. The agency encourages people to warm up with natural gas, propane, or electric heaters to protect local air quality.

More yellow days are possible if the forecast stays stagnant.

Environment
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content