© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Ashland youth push city to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in new buildings

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:41 AM PDT
Members of the Rogue Climate Action Team hold signs in support of a proposed electrification ordinance in Ashland, March 21, 2023
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
Members of the Rogue Climate Action Team hold signs in support of a proposed electrification ordinance in Ashland, March 21, 2023

The Ashland Youth for Electrification campaign is supported by the climate change focused non-profit Rogue Climate.

Members of the Rogue Climate Action Team spoke during Tuesday's city council meeting, where they proposed an ordinance similar to one in Eugene.

In February, Eugene became the first city in Oregon to require 100% electric construction in most new homes.

Ashland High School junior Mira Saturen said Ashland passed a climate action plan in 2017, but the city has failed to meet its targets.

“I think that this ordinance is a really good way of actually doing that and reducing the city’s fossil fuel emissions," Saturen said.

Electrification ordinances aren't uncommon. New York City, Los Angeles and the State of Washington all have some form of fossil fuel restrictions on new construction.

“It also doesn’t make sense to be building using gas right now when we know we’re going to have to retrofit down the line already to reach our energy goals," said Ashland High School senior Anya Moore. "And so building all-electric from the get-go makes sense.”

Moore says many of the people on the council ran on climate change issues so she’s hopeful this ordinance will get support.

Moore says it’s likely the city’s Climate Policy Commission would review the proposed ordinance before the city council adopts it.

Copyright 2023 Jefferson Public Radio. To see more, visit Jefferson Public Radio.

Environment
Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast. When not out in the field, Roman enjoys travelling and cross-stitching.
See stories by Roman Battaglia