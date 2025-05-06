© 2025 KLCC

Oregon wants your input on trails with focus groups this month

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 6, 2025 at 6:08 AM PDT
Hikers on Saddle Mountain
Provided by Oregon State Parks Dept.
Hikers on Saddle Mountain

Oregon Parks want input on priorities for a ten-year update to their statewide trails plan. This month, trail users can share their thoughts at a series of online focus groups.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and Oregon Trails Coalition are convening the focus groups.

Steph Noll with OTC said the focus groups will go deeper into some topics that were gleaned from a survey that was done last month.

“We expect, in the focus groups, to be especially zeroing in on maintenance needs,” she said. “On accessibility and barriers to participation in folk’s favorite activities. And also a little bit around what the greatest funding needs are.”

The statewide trail plan draft is expected to be out next winter.

Each online session will be targeted at a different type of trail user.

Each session is 90 minutes long.
Oregon Trails Coalition Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC's host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper.
