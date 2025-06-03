Burn bans begin as Oregon forecast turns warmer and drier

As the weather heats up, burn bans are in place around Oregon.

Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Sisters, John Day and The Dalles all started fire restrictions this week to stop people from burning yard debris around their homes.

Ben Duda with the Oregon Department of Forestry says by this time of the year, people should have cleaned up their yards already and cleared brush away from their homes.

“As we get warmer and dryer, we start turning the fire restrictions on,” he said. “And that’s kind of the first step. All of the defensible space and yard clean up should have been done last month, really.”

Homeowners are urged to cut back brush in their yards and make sure no vegetation stands right up against the house.

“We’re hoping people got that cleaned up,” Duda said. “And if they haven’t, look at other options of getting rid of that debris through recycling programs at landfills. Or to even cover the pile and wait until fall.”

Meteorologist Anna Ruhl with the National Weather Service says it’s going to start feeling more like summer now.

“We are going to have highs within the low 80s and high 70s over the next week.”

Also, there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has tackled 16 fires in Central Oregon so far this year, half of which resulted from out-of-control yard debris burns.

State law requires the proper clearing, building, attending and extinguishing of open fires all year. If your debris burn spreads out of control, you may have to pay suppression costs, and any damage to your neighbors’ properties. #PreventWildfire #WildfireAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/z4iSVBT4sp — Oregon Forestry (@ORDeptForestry) May 14, 2025

Authorities also stress that it’s not just people living in rural areas who need to worry about wildfires. Duda recently fought fires in the Los Angeles area.

“It was a house-to-house type ignition through the city of Palisades,” Duda said. “So anything we can to look at, ember traps and home hardening around the home, is key for everyone. Not just folks that live out of town.”

Fire districts are asking people to brush up on their fire preparedness plans.

Evacuation Level 1 means “be ready,” so prepare to be able to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Level 2 means “Be set” — there’s a fire nearby and you may have to leave soon.

And Level 3 means “Go now.”

As the weather warms, additional widespread burn bans are expected soon that will include campfires and fireworks.

NOAA Wildfire preparedness steps in this image provided by NOAA, June 2, 2025.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.