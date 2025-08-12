© 2025 KLCC

Last day of extreme heat for much of Oregon and Southwest Washington

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By OPB Staff
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:53 PM PDT
Emily Schlager beat the heat, choosing to pick blackberries along Southwest Barbur Boulevard in the morning, Aug. 11, 2025. Heat warnings and advisories are in place for much of Oregon and Southwest Washington through Tuesday night, with daytime temperatures in many areas predicted to reach triple digits.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB
Emily Schlager beat the heat, choosing to pick blackberries along Southwest Barbur Boulevard in the morning, Aug. 11, 2025. Heat warnings and advisories are in place for much of Oregon and Southwest Washington through Tuesday night, with daytime temperatures in many areas predicted to reach triple digits.

An extreme heat advisory remains in effect for much of Oregon on Tuesday — from the entirety of the central Willamette Valley to stretches of Central Oregon and the Rogue Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Eugene is expected to experience a high of 99 Tuesday. Monday's high was 103.

Roseburg saw a high of 105 Monday, breaking a previous record for that day of 104 sent in 2014.

The Portland area could see temperatures soar as high as 102 degrees during the third consecutive day of the August heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to start cooling down Tuesday evening.

Bend and Pendleton should see temperatures in the mid-90s on Tuesday with a slight cooldown Wednesday.

The Medford area should stay hotter for longer, with temperatures still projected to crest 100 degrees on Wednesday.

Multnomah County declared a state of emergency Monday and opened three cooling shelters. The county announced that the centers will remain open Tuesday until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service reminds people to stay indoors if possible, drink plenty of water and check in on relatives or neighbors who may not have access to air conditioning.

KLCC contributed to this report.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
