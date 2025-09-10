© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Invasive emerald ash borer has reached Portland, dooming ash trees

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By April Ehrlich
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:38 PM PDT
Altenhoff said there are a fair number of ash trees in city parking lots and parks.
Oregon Department of Forestry
A close up photo of an emerald ash borer.

An invasive, tree-killing pest has made its way to Portland, spelling trouble for the many native ash trees that cool residential neighborhoods on hot summer days.

On Wednesday, Oregon forestry officials announced the discovery of an emerald ash borer infestation in the Hazelwood neighborhood in Northeast Portland, in the parking lot of the David Douglas Aquatic Center. The affected trees will likely have to be removed.

The emerald ash borer is an iridescent green beetle that made its way to the U.S. from Asia in 2002, first decimating ash trees across the Midwest. Many tree experts say it’s not a matter of if, but when Oregon’s ash trees endure a similar fate.

Oregon ash trees not only provide critical shade to residential neighborhoods — they also line many of the creeks, streams and rivers that cities rely on for drinking water. These waterways are also critical habitat to struggling fish species.

Biologists worry that losing Oregon ash trees will make waterways more vulnerable in the face of climate change. Higher temperatures can degrade water quality in many ways — including increasing bacterial and algal growth, decreasing oxygen levels, and changing overall chemical profiles. That could make drinking water treatment more expensive, and it could kill fish.

The emerald ash borer was first discovered in Oregon’s Willamette Valley in 2022. It has so far targeted Washington, Marion, Yamhill and Clackamas counties.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
Environment emerald ash borerinvasive speciestrees
April Ehrlich
April Ehrlich began freelancing for Jefferson Public Radio in the fall of 2016, and then officially joined the team as its Morning Edition Host and a Jefferson Exchange producer in August 2017.
See stories by April Ehrlich