© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lane County could soon among the first in Oregon to inspect its landfill with drones

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published September 15, 2025 at 3:20 PM PDT
Short Mountain Landfill in the Goshen area of Lane County
Rebecca Hansen-White/KLCC
Short Mountain Landfill as seen in December, 2023.

Lane County could soon be the first landfill operator in Oregon to use drones to search for methane leaks, a harmful greenhouse gas.

Jesse Berger, a Lane County Waste Management Engineer who has made the trek himself, said it takes about 2 days to inspect Short Mountain Landfill on foot.

Berger said the county usually hires a consulting firm to inspect the landfill for methane leaks. Workers, who carry a handheld device and wand, have encountered skunks, wasps and blackberry brambles.

The older parts of the landfill can also be dangerously steep.

“It makes it a huge safety concern that you could slip, trip, fall down this thing, and it could be disastrous,” he said. “From a safety standpoint, a drone is a great idea for us.”

Berger said a drone should be able to inspect the entire landfill, located just south of Eugene, in about four hours. He said the drones should also be more accurate at finding methane leaks, which are a significant source of harmful greenhouse gasses.

Short Mountain Landfill is the county government’s biggest operational source of greenhouse gasses.

The Oregon legislature passed a law earlier this year requiring the company that manages Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County, Republic Services, to use drones or other technology for inspections.

An earlier version of the bill would have required all landfills to start using drones or satellites instead of inspecting on foot, but it was narrowed to just Coffin Butte which has had significant, publicized issues with leaks.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Chris Varley said the agency is working on developing rules for drones, aerial or satellite methane surveillance for Coffin Butte and believes the technology is more efficient, and more reliable than monitoring methane on foot.

He said so far no Oregon landfill operators are using the technology yet, but DEQ is aware of one other county that is exploring the option.

Landfill operators in other states have piloted drones for methane inspections. DEQ said Lane County is the first so far to pursue the technology in Oregon.

If the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, which regulates emissions and air quality issues in Lane County, approves the county’s drone request, Berger says they could potentially be deployed toward the end of the year.
Tags
Environment Lane CountyShort Mountain LandfillLocal GovernmentClimate Change
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content