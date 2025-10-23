An atmospheric river is expected to deliver a multifaceted system to the region this weekend

An early-season atmospheric river is forecast for Oregon this weekend. It’s expected to bring rain, high winds and some mountain snow. Steady rain is forecast to begin on Friday.

“In the valley, our best forecast right now is maybe right around two inches, through Saturday night,” said Lee Picard, a Portland-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Toward the coast, those numbers look a little bit higher, maybe more in the [range of] 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain.”

Picard said Saturday will be the windiest day, with frequent gusts of up to 30 miles per hour inland, and stronger winds on the coast.

Picard said the wind may bring down leaves, which could clog storm drains. But, he said, any leaves that remain on trees might help pull branches down in the wind, which could cause power outages or road hazards.

Rivers aren’t expected to flood, he said, because they’re still running at low levels, but heavy rain could create ponds in some areas with poor drainage.

Temperatures are predicted to fall on Sunday, with snow levels dropping to around 4,000 feet. Picard said he wouldn’t be surprised to see snow on the Cascade passes, and that higher elevations could see significant snow accumulation.