Heading into the holiday season, Lane County is on track to waste less food

The amount of food tossed in trash cans in Lane County has gone down by nearly half over the last decade, according to Waste Wise Lane County . That’s a hopeful trend as we enter what is historically known as a very wasteful season.

Nationwide, an estimated $550 million worth of food is wasted on Thanksgiving Day. But in Lane County, residents are reducing what goes into the landfill.

Master Recycler Kelly Bell said price spikes for food during the COVID pandemic motivated residents to waste less. And now, entities like the Lane County jail and all 4J schools divert food waste to compost. She added that area food rescue programs are also making a big impact on waste reduction.

“In addition to Food for Lane County, we also have Burrito Brigade ,” she said. “And they are doing a tremendous job, getting food from lots of sources-- including catered food-- and repackaging it and getting that out to folks.”

When food rots in a landfill it emits methane, a potent global warming gas. The nonprofit ReFed projects that this Thanksgiving, people in the U.S. will throw out about 320 million pounds of food. And the group estimates that will cause as much carbon pollution as driving 190,000 gas vehicles for a year.

Bell said one way to reduce holiday food waste is to plan family-style portions for the table based on how much food will actually be eaten. Another waste-limiting tactic is to have guests bring their own receptacle to take home leftovers.

To get residents in the mood to reheat and eat, Waste Wise Lane County is running its third annual Leftover Holiday Recipe Contest .

Those who share recipes will be automatically entered into a prize drawing, with contest winners announced in early January.

Bell encourages residents to continue on the sustainability track with careful planning and mindful consumption this Thanksgiving and beyond.