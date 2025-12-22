Mt. Bachelor to open Tuesday after season start delayed by warm, wet weather

Mt. Bachelor said it will open on Tuesday after a ski season delayed by warm, wet weather.

The resort in Central Oregon received three inches of snow overnight Monday and now has a 19-inch base, it said on its website. The resort is also banking on a forecast of colder weather and light snow through the week.

Mt. Bachelor will announce later Monday which trails and lifts will be open and other details, it said.

“WE ARE SO BACK!” the resort said on its Instagram account. “We can’t wait to see you on the hill tomorrow!”

Meanwhile, Mount Hood’s Timberline Lodge opened limited terrain on its beginner’s lift on Saturday.

Further south, two winter storms will bring snow and rain to Southern Oregon and northern California this week just in time for holiday travel, the National Weather Service said Monday.

California’s Siskiyou County will get the brunt of the storms, particularly at higher elevations, starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

Heavy snow is expected on mountain passes over 4,500 feet and some snow could fall on Interstate 5 in the area around California’s Mount Shasta on Friday as the snow level drops, according to the forecast.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.